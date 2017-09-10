Brewers beat Cubs 3-1 for sweep, close within 2 games

CHICAGO — Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer to back Zach Davies, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and close within two games of the NL Central leaders.

Chicago entered the series with a five-game division lead, a season high, but the defending World Series champions totaled three runs in the series. Milwaukee is tied for second in the NL Central with St. Louis.

Davies (17-8) allowed one run and seven hits in seven innings, Anthony Swarzak pitched a hitless eighth and Corey Knebel finished for his 34th save in 39 chances.

Kyle Hendricks (6-5) gave up three runs and four hits in six innings.

Rene Rivera put the Cubs ahead with a two-out RBI double in the second. Right fielder Hernan Perez didn’t break back initially, and the ball hit off his glove.

Stephen Vogt hit an RBI grounder in the fourth, and Shaw homered in the sixth.