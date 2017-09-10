× “Excited to provide support:” Salvation Army chaplains head to Texas to help Hurricane Harvey victims

HOUSTON, Texas — A number of Salvation Army chaplains from Wisconsin will help Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

Before heading out, they prayed Sunday, September 10th at General Mitchell International Airport. They would soon join those already in Texas, helping with Harvey recovery.

As an emotional and spiritual support team, the volunteers said they hope to talk with as many victims and first responders as they can.

“We’re just really excited that we can go and provide some emotional and spiritual support. Not only for the people who live there, but the relief workers and first responders who have been there on the ground for a long time and they’re experiencing that same trauma of trying to support people,” Alexis Twito said.

The team is expected to help pass out food, water and other supplies.

