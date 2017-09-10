Green and gold ’72 Cadillac captivates fans at Lambeau; contains something even more special in trunk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers' regular season began Sunday, September 10th with a win over the Seattle Seahawks, and fans at Lambeau Field said they couldn't be happier football is back. Sunday's matchup marked the first time since 2012 the Pack opened the season at home -- and it was a picture perfect day for Packers football at Lambeau Field.

"Fantastic! You can't ask for a better day," a Packers' fan said.

As the Packers got set for their first game of the season, outside Lambeau, Bart Boyden let his fan flag fly.

"We have the flag so people can find us," Boyden said.

People were captivated by his Packers' mobile.

"It's a '72 Cadillac I've had since 1990," Boyden said.

And if you're wondering who scoops up the best Packers' vanity plates, you should look no further thank Boyden's trunk! It's filled with plates dating back to '87, including the fabled PACK-Y2K.

Of course, it was what was next to everyone's car that made this a true tailgating experience.

"Burgers and Brats, and vegetables and stuff," a fan said.

"You always have to bring cheese!" a fan said.

Packers officials said 78,381 fans watched the team beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-9.