Jury selection Monday for Anissa Weier, 1 of 2 charged in so-called Slenderman stabbing

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A jury will begin weighing whether a girl accused in the so-called Slenderman stabbing was mentally ill at the time.

Prosecutors say Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser lured their friend into a Waukesha park and stabbed her 19 times in 2014. All three girls were 12 at the time.

Weier pleaded guilty in August to attempted second-degree homicide, but maintains she’s not responsible due to a mental disease or defect.

Attorneys on both sides will begin selecting jurors Monday, September 11th to decide whether she was suffering from a mental defect. A plea agreement calls for Weier to spend at least three years in a mental hospital if she’s found to have been mentally ill, and 10 years in prison if she’s not.

