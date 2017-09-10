Packers vs. Seahawks: Green Bay opens season at Lambeau for 1st time since 2012! 🏈

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers face the Seattle Seahawks in their regular-season opener Sunday, September 10th at Lambeau Field.

The Packers are coming off a 3-1 pre-season. According to Packers.com, Sunday’s matchup marks the first time since 2012 that the Pack will open the season at home.

The Packers selected QB Aaron Rodgers, S Morgan Burnett and K Mason Crosby as captions for the season opener.

Ahead of kickoff, set for 3:25 p.m., the Packers announced Brian Bulaga would not play, and Kyle Murphy would start at right tackle in his place.

The below Packers’ players were declared inactive Sunday:

28 CB Josh Hawkins

33 RB Aaron Jones

41 CB Lenzy Pipkins

62 G Lucas Patrick

75 T Bryan Bulaga

90 DT Montravius Adams

91 DT Quinton Dial