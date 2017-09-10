Packers vs. Seahawks: Green Bay opens season at Lambeau for 1st time since 2012! 🏈

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers face the Seattle Seahawks in their regular-season opener Sunday, September 10th at Lambeau Field.
The Packers are coming off a 3-1 pre-season. According to Packers.com, Sunday’s matchup marks the first time since 2012 that the Pack will open the season at home.
The Packers selected QB Aaron Rodgers, S Morgan Burnett and K Mason Crosby as captions for the season opener.
Ahead of kickoff, set for 3:25 p.m., the Packers announced Brian Bulaga would not play, and Kyle Murphy would start at right tackle in his place.
The below Packers’ players were declared inactive Sunday:
28 CB Josh Hawkins
33 RB Aaron Jones
41 CB Lenzy Pipkins
62 G Lucas Patrick
75 T Bryan Bulaga
90 DT Montravius Adams
91 DT Quinton Dial