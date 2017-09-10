× “Put yourself in their shoes:” 1st responders team up with Dryhootch to support veterans

MILWAUKEE — Dozens on Sunday, September 10th joined forces with first responders in Milwaukee for the sake of our veterans.

Milwaukee police and fire officials teamed up with Dryhootch for the second annual “Salute to Service 5K.”

It happened at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, and the race served as an opportunity to pay tribute to and thank those who protect our neighborhoods and country.

“Just put yourself in their shoes. They fight every day, like I said. They’re fighters. They go overseas and do what they do so that we can do what we do every day, so just put yourself in their shoes,” Amy Schwartz, participant said.

Dryhootch has a number of coffee shops in the area, working as safe places for veterans to interact with their community. They have six flavors of coffee, each named after one of the military branches.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Dryhootch.