Vote for the High School Blitz Game of the Week

Week 5…Yes, that’s right, we are already in week 5 of the high school football season. This week we have 3 great games again for you to pick from. In all 3 of these games, the teams are from the same city. So we expect big crowds, plenty of excitement and maybe a visit from Kaitlin Sharkey. The winning game will be featured on Friday night during the news at 6, 9 & 10. That includes a visit from Kaitlin. So vote for your favorite school now. Voting ends on Thursday at 10:00PM. And no matter what game you go to send your pictures and videos on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using #HSBlitz.