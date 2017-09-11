Caught on camera: Woman pulls gun on restaurant worker in attempted robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery at the Wendy’s Restaurant near 27th and Capitol on Sunday, September 10th.

The suspect was in the restaurant around 9:25 p.m. Sunday. She ordered and paid for food and upon receiving change pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any money.

The suspect is described as a female, black, approximately 6’ tall, 160 pounds with a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black baseball cap, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.