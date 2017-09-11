HALES CORNERS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Charmbiance Art Bar in Hales Corners. The bar just opened in June and offers creative classes of all kinds -- from wine bar and craft cocktails, to wine tastings, and paint classes for kids and adults.
About Charmbiance Art Bar (website)
Charmbiance Art Bar is a quaint, one of a kind of Art Bar and Lounge. Centrally located just minutes off the interstate. Offering Creative Classes of ALL kinds, Wine Bar & Craft Cocktails, wine tastings, live music events, graphic design/social media services, and Boutique. Charmbiance Art Bar was designed and rebuilt from the ground up by Charmbiance artist/owner MéShelle and Christian, her husband, and their 3 kids. Opened June 9th, 2017. MéShelle designed her Art Bar in a way that everyone feels welcome. Most of the materials used to create the Art Bar is recycled and reclaimed, giving the Art Bar a one of a kind industrial/farm look with much artistic flare throughout. Michelle hopes everyone that walks through the door has above average fun & a unique experience escaping from a bit of reality by entering the world of art.