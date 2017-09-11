Officials: Suspect in custody, another on the run in 2000 homicide of Juanita Zdroik

RACINE — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling provided new information on Monday, September 11th related to a 17-year-old cold case homicide of Juanita Zdroik. She was a mother of three who was murdered just 12 days after her 39th birthday.

According to officials, in the early morning hours of February 7, 2000, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deceased female lying on the side of Highway K in the Town of Raymond. The body was later identified as Zdroik, a resident of Milwaukee County. She had been fatally shot.

Officials say years went by, leads were developed and investigated to their logical conclusion.

Then in January 2017, investigators received information regarding a double homicide that occurred in Milwaukee on February 7, 2000 may be connected to the Zdroik homicide. The investigation ultimately identified 39-year-old Miguel Cruz and 36-year-old Elias Burgos as the primary suspects in the Zdroik homicide.

Cruz was located in Tampa, Florida on August 28th. He was taken into custody — and is awaiting extradition to Wisconsin, officials said.

As for Burgos, he is not in custody. A warrant has been issued for his arrest — and officials believe he is in Puerto Rico.

A criminal complaint has been filed against Cruz and Burgos. Each faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

