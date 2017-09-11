Donate generously! FOX6, Salvation Army to host Irma Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank

MILWAUKEE — We’ve seen the powerful punch from Hurricane Irma and the devastation the storm left behind.

Now, FOX6 and The Salvation Army are teaming up to offer comfort and relief to those coping with the wind, rain and flood damage.

We are hosting the Irma Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank on Wednesday, September 13th during all of our newscasts, 5:00 a.m. – noon and 4:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Any donation, large or small, will make a difference to those who have lost so much.

Thank you for your generosity.