Elmbrook Humane Society raises money for care of Gracie, forced from black SUV in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Officials with the Elmbrook Humane Society are raising money as they care for a dog they say was forced from a black SUV near North and Barker in Brookfield.

It happened Friday, September 9th around 12:45 p.m.

Elmbrook Humane Society officials said the dog, now named Gracie, tried to follow the people who dumped her, and they kicked her back out.

Good Samaritans rescued Gracie, and took her to EHS. She spent the first night with a veterinarian and then headed home with an EHS staff member so she could begin her road to recovery “in a quiet home with loving car.”

EHS officials said Gracie must slowly gain some weight and they must ensure no damage has been done to her GI system. Then, veterinarians will work to care for her skin.

They are now seeking monetary donations as they continue to care for Gracie.

CLICK HERE to learn more, or to make a donation.