Glendale police: 2 stolen vehicles had set of keys left inside

GLENDALE — The Glendale Police Department took numerous reports of vehicle entries and two stolen vehicles over the weekend, specifically Friday night into Saturday morning.

Officials said on a Facebook post on Monday, September 11th, that the one common theme was that all of the vehicles were left unlocked — and the two vehicles that were stolen had a set of keys left inside of them.

The post said in frank language:

“The Police Department has a clear stance on this question…….Never leave anything that may even have the slightest appearance of being valuable visible in your vehicle. Park your vehicle in a safe, well-lit area if possible and most importantly…..LOCK YOUR CAR!”