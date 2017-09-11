Governor Walker begins trade mission to Japan, South Korea

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has begun a weeklong trade mission that will take him to Japan and South Korea.

Walker says he and state economic development officials were participating in a meeting of the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association. The group includes Japanese corporations that have economic ties in the Midwest or are trying to develop them.

Walker on Monday also met with the president of Komatsu, the Japanese company that acquired mining equipment manufacturer Joy Global in April. Walker says he thanks company leaders for keeping existing operations in Milwaukee.

The state’s 22-member trade mission delegation includes 13 executives from eight Wisconsin companies. They are in Japan through Tuesday before heading to South Korea. They are to return over the weekend.