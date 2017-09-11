Has something been eating the leaves of your broccoli or chewing holes in your kale? What to do

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- People in the area have been seeing plants in their yards that look like they have baby powder on them. See some in our garden and find out what’s going on and what to do.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Has something been eating the leaves of your broccoli or chewing holes in your kale? There are 3 different insects that can be the culprits. What they are and what to do is next.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

‘Cole crops’ started from seed like radishes and Chinese cabbage are magnets for a tiny beetle that makes millions of tiny holes in the leaves. See one way that’s really working to keep them away from our seedlings.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.