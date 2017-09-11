Milwaukee police: 48-year-old man shot during apparent robbery

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the neighborhood near 3rd and Orchard on Milwaukee’s south side on Monday afternoon, September 11th.

A 48-year-old Milwaukee man was shot by a male suspect during an apparent robbery around 3:00 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to search for the suspect.

