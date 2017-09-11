How to donate to American Red Cross hurricane relief

Police: 2 men shot, wounded after argument on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds following an argument near 29th and Glendale in Milwaukee on Monday morning, September 11th.

Officials say the double shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. Both victims were taken to a hospital.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

MPD is investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

