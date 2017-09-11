Police: Suspects sought in dog theft, garage burglary on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects wanted in connection with a garage burglary and dog theft that happened in the neighborhood near 84th and Glendale on Labor Day.

Two suspects arrived in a 2001-2005, white, four-door Pontiac Aztek around 9:10 a.m. One of the suspects climbed over the victim’s fence and took the victim’s eight-year-old Yorkshire Terrier. The suspect handed the dog to the other suspect who put the animal inside the Aztek. Several items were also stolen from inside the garage before the suspects fled in their vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a male, black, between 30-35 years-old, with a medium complexion, long dreadlocks pulled into a ponytail, and facial hair.

The second suspect is described as a male, black, between 30-35 years-old, with a medium complexion, and last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and black shorts with a white stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7271.