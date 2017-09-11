Recognize them? Police seek 3 after shooting during argument near 12th and North

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have released surveillance video in their effort to apprehend three suspects wanted after a shooting during an argument near 12th and North on Sunday, September 10th.

It happened around 12:30 a.m.

Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot, and taken to the hospital from the scene for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt, a white T-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and glasses.

Suspect #2 is described as black male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, dark colored jeans and purple shoes.

Suspect #3 is described as a black male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, blue jeans and dark colored shoes.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.