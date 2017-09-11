“Remember and reflect:” MFD pays tribute to 343 fellow firefighters killed on Sept. 11th, 2001

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department on Monday paid tribute to the 343 fellow firefighters killed on September 11th, 2001.

It is a somber day for first responders across the nation.

“it;s a tribute to the 343 lost on 9/11, just our way of never forgetting,” said Fire Lt. Kevin Monaghan, City of Milwaukee.

In Milwaukee, each name is read — a moment for each innocent life taken too soon. The heroes who put themselves into harms way to save others.

“We never forget them, it is the brotherhood, the sisterhood, it’s the fire service,” said Monaghan.

The MFD lowers their flag to half staff out of respect.

“Take that moment of silence and just remember and reflect,” said Monaghan.

In the months following the attacks, some members of the Milwaukee Fire Department took time off to visit New York.

“Just to see that horrific place, the debris, what the city of New York was dealing with, the fire service,” said Monaghan.

Many others visited the memorial and museum years later.

“A lot of respect. Nice to see that we have something to remember them,” said Monaghan.

The Milwaukee Fire Department held another event at Miller Park with the Wauwatosa Fire Department.

During that event, 343 helmets were on display, as well as a giant American flag outside the stadium at the home plate entrance.