Sheriff’s Office: 11 arrests during “Operation Drive Sober” patrols

MILWAUKEE — Eleven people were arrested during this weekend’s Operation Drive Sober patrols, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday, September 11th.

Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt ordered an aggressive Operating While Intoxicate (OWI- drugs and/or alcohol) initiative to rid the Milwaukee County freeway system of intoxicated drivers.

This weekend’s Operation Drive Sober initiative from Friday at 4:00 p.m. through today at 6:00 a.m., resulted in the arrest of 11 drunken drivers. The average PBT test results were .13.