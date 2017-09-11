Sophomore swimmer at Hartford already a team leader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD--Olivia Meinberg is a sophomore swimmer at Hartford Union High School. She's been swimming competitively for the past 10 years. Olivia has two older sisters and they were also swimmers. She was able to swim with one of her sisters last season in high school, and made it to State in their relay and got 6th place. In just one season, Olivia has set 3 different school records. One of her favorite things about the swim team is the Pike Lake Challenge. The team swims across the lake before the season. Olivia also participates in Track & Field and Choir.

Olivia Meinberg

Sophomore

Hartford Union HS

Swimmer