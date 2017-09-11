“That’s our job:” Some Wisconsin troops that’ll help after Irma assisted with flood relief in Burlington in July

OCONOMOWOC — On Monday, September 11th, it was wheels up for 2,500 Wisconsin National Guard troops deploying to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Many were deployed to help flood victims in Burlington in July.

As they prepared to head south Monday, they were still unsure what their exact mission might be, or how long they could be there.

With power out in Florida, and many just beginning the cleanup efforts Monday, members of the Wisconsin National Guard were called upon to help.

“You see that stuff happen and you wonder how you can help out. Well, that’s us. That’s our job,” Sgt. Terry Tackes said.

Through Wednesday, some 2,500 troops from Wisconsin will head to Florida. Many will go in Oshkosh-made LMTVs built to travel through high water and rough terrain.

“They need the help. They really do,” Sgt. Tackes said.

Sgt. Tackes said Monday his unit was called to duty just two days prior. He said he’s never assisted in the aftermath of a natural disaster before, but said as a National Guard recruiter, he hopes their efforts in Florida prove to others there are many ways to help those in need.

“There’s already soldiers down there — all over the news. You get a kid at home watching that TV — he’s going to say, ‘wow, that’s a hero. That’s who I aspire to be,'” Sgt. Tackes said.

Among the men and women preparing to leave were those with recent experience with rising waters.

“There are forces that are part of this response that were in Burlington after those floods in July,” Captain Joe Trovato, public affairs deputy director said.

Irma caused much more damage than the floods in Burlington, but even hours before deployment, the troops still didn’t know what their mission would entail.

“The mission set will be determined by the authorities in Florida when we get down there we will have a better idea of what their needs will be,” Trovato said.

It’s likely they’ll help provide security, protect critical infrastructure or even take part in rescue operations, but Tackes and others said whatever the task, they’ll be ready to lend a hand.

“It’s nice when we get a call like this. We get to go do some good for some people down there,” Tackes said.

The group of 2,500 is being deployed in four waves. The first left Sunday night. The rest will be down in Florida by Wednesday.