The Nutcracker: Timeless, colorful characters come to the stage thanks to the Milwaukee Ballet

MILWAUKEE -- It may seem strange to talk about The Nutcracker in September, but that's exactly what we're doing. Carl spent the morning with the Milwaukee Ballet.

About The Nutcracker (website)

The magic, mayhem and music of Milwaukee’s most popular holiday tradition continues to captivate and inspire. Gather the family for this delightful dance adventure. Magical toymaker Drosselmeyer takes Clara, Fritz, and Marie on a journey to the Land of Toys and Sweets where they enjoy dances from around the world.

Four ways to buy:

Milwaukee Ballet Box Office: Located at 504 W. National Ave; Open M-F 8:30am – 5pm; Call 414.902.2103 ($4/ticket handling fee).

Complete this form (if phone lines are busy) and Milwaukee Ballet will return your call.

Marcus Center Box Office: Located at 929 N. Water Street; Open M-F 9:30am–9pm, Sat. 12–9pm; Sun 12–5pm; Call 414.273.7206 ($4.50/ticket handling fee on phone and no ticket handling fee in person at the Box Office).

Ticketmaster.com: Visit ticketmaster.com for online purchase. Ticketmaster charges apply.