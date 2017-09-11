Wisconsin businesses pitch in to bring relief to victims of Irma; “Don’t wait, come to us”

MILWAUKEE — Companies in southeast Wisconsin are doing what they can to bring relief to those affected by Irma.

Whether it is pills to prevent seizures or to help manage high blood pressure or diabetes, Dr. Hashim Zaibak said anyone who has evacuated to Wisconsin should not risk going a few days without their prescription.

“Maybe they have insurance where they’re restricted to their state — Texas or Florida — and they can’t get medication filled somewhere else. We’ll work with manufacturers to see if there are any manufacturer coupons to help them pay for their medications,” said Dr. Hashim Zaibak, President of Hayat Pharmacy.

Zaibak said he is worried some people will not be able to reach their regular pharmacy for days. He said in some cases, the business will pay for the prescription itself.

“Don’t wait, come to us, we’ll take care of you. A lot of these medications are very, very inexpensive. Many of the blood pressure medications cost only pennies per tablet. So why be out of those medications?” asked Dr. Zaibak.

Down in Whitewater, some employees at Generac have worked through the weekend to keep up with high demand for portable generators. They are shipping them to stores throughout Texas and Florida.

“We’ve been working pretty much around the clock to get generators and products to the affected areas,” said Generac spokesman Art Aiello.

Aiello said workers at Generac have been so many that the company is now in a hurry to hire more people.

“When you have one storm come in right after another, that taxes inventory,” Aiello said. “So we’re actually having a hiring event on Wednesday where we’re looking to bring more assembly people in here at the Whitewater facility.”

The Generac hiring even will be at the Whitewater office on Wednesday, September 13th. It starts at 10:00 a.m. — and the company is looking to hire people on the spot.