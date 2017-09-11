× Wisconsin National Guard sends troops to Florida in support of Irma relief efforts

OCONOMOWOC — The Wisconsin National Guard will be sending troops to Florida on Monday, September 11th in an effort to support relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Officials indicated in a news release that a group of Battery C, 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Soldiers are set to meet at the Oconomowoc National Guard Armory on Monday afternoon.

More than 2,500 Wisconsin National Guard troops were called to state active duty — and will remain in Florida for as long as they are needed.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.