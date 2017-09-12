× 1-0 Green Bay Packers hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons at brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium 🏈

ATLANTA, Georgia — The 1-0 Green Bay Packers face the Atlanta Falcons on the road Sunday, September 17th, marking the second straight year that the Packers play at a new stadium in Week 2, according to Packers.com.

The Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks in their regular-season opener September 10th at Lambeau Field.

The game vs. the Falcons is a night matchup — with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

According to Packers.com, the Packers have won three of the last four regular-season meetings against Atlanta. Nine of the last 10 regular-season matchups between the two have been decided by eight points or less, including six by three or fewer points.

Under Head Coach Mike McCarthy, Green Bay is 89-43-1 during the regular season against NFC opponents. The Packers’ 89 wins rank No. 1 in the NFL and their .673 winning percentage is No. 2 over that span, according to Packers.com.

Green Bay is 38-28 (.576) in road regular-season games versus NFC teams since 2006, tying the Dallas Cowboys for No. 1 in the NFC and No. 3 in the NFL in both categories.

The Packers and Falcons last met in the regular season on October 30th, 2016 at the Georgia Dome. The Falcons won 33-32. According to Packers.com, Atlanta has won two straight after Green Bay took four consecutive games from the Falcons from 2011-2014.

As for the Packers, Falcons series, Green Bay averaged 34.4 points while winning the first five games of the series, with the first coming in 1966 en route to becoming the first Super Bowl champions. In 1992, Atlanta won the first game of the series after trading QB Brett Favre to Green Bay in February. Favre and the Packers had revenge with a 37-20 win in the 1995 NFC Wild Card, where the defense held the Falcons to just 21 rushing yards.

Atlanta won both contests in 2016.

