2018 regular-season schedule revealed: Brewers open against the Padres, Cardinals

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers revealed on Tuesday, September 12th the team’s 2018 regular-season schedule, which begins on Thursday, March 29 at San Diego.

Following the three-game series in San Diego (March 29-31) and an off day on Sunday, April 1, the Home Opener at Miller Park will take place on Monday, April 2 vs. St. Louis at 1:10 p.m. CT. The opening homestand features a three-game series against the Cardinals (April 2-4) and a four-game set vs. the Cubs (April 5-8).

CLICK HERE to view the 2018 Milwaukee Brewers calendar schedule

The interleague schedule includes games against each team in the American League Central Division, including home-and-away series with Cleveland, Kansas City and Minnesota. The first interleague series will take place at Kauffman Stadium in a brief two-game series against the Royals from April 24-25 (Milwaukee will host Kansas City at Miller Park from June 26-27). The Brewers will host the defending American League champion Cleveland Indians from May 8-9 and will travel to Cleveland from June 5-6. The annual border battle against the Twins will take place at Target Field from May 18-20 and at Miller Park from July 2-4. Additional interleague games will be played at the Chicago White Sox (June 1-3) and at home vs. the Detroit Tigers (September 28-30) to close out the regular season.

The team’s longest homestand is a 10-game stretch against the Diamondbacks (May 21-23), Mets (May 24-27) and Cardinals (May 28-30). The longest trip of the season directly precedes the season-long homestand, a 10-game, 11-day road trip to Colorado (May 10-13), Arizona (May 14-16) and Minnesota (May 18-20).

The Brewers will play at home on Father’s Day (June 17 vs. the Phillies) and the Fourth of July features a home tilt against the Twins, beginning at 3:10 p.m. The team will host a Labor Day matinee matchup against the Cubs on September 3.

The majority of weekday night games at Miller Park will start at 7:10 p.m. (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening games in April, May and September 17-19 will begin at 6:40 p.m.). Most Saturday home games will begin at 6:10 p.m. (May 26, June 16, June 23 and July 7 are TBD). Sunday home games are scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. (with the exception of September 30 vs. Detroit starting at 2:10 p.m.). The majority of weekday day games will begin at 1:10 p.m. All game dates and times are subject to change, and road game times will be announced at a later date.

Promotional giveaway dates will include the following (the full promotional schedule will be announced later):

Friday, April 20: First 20,000 fans

Sunday, April 22: All-Fan Giveaway

Sunday, May 6: First 20,000 fans

Friday, May 25: First 20,000 fans

Sunday, May 27: All-Fan Giveaway

Sunday, June 17: First 20,000 fans

Friday, June 22: First 20,000 fans

Sunday, June 24: All-Fan Giveaway

Sunday, July 8: All-Fan Giveaway

Friday, July 20: First 20,000 fans

Sunday, July 22: First 20,000 fans

Sunday, August 5: All-Fan Giveaway

Friday, August 24: First 20,000 fans

Sunday, August 26: All-Fan Giveaway

Sunday, September 9: All-Kids Giveaway

Sunday, September 16: First 20,000 fans