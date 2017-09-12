“American Pickers” headed to Wisconsin; seeking local collections

WISCONSIN — The History Channel’s “American Pickers” are coming to Wisconsin this fall.

According to the American Pickers Facebook page, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, will be making their way to Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin in October. Before heading out, they need to find a great place to stop!

“The guys are looking for cool stuff with even cooler stories,” the post reads.

If you or anyone you know has a large, private collection of antiques, call 1-855-OLD-RUST, email americanpickers@cineflix.com, or message the Got A Pick Facebook page.

“American Pickers” showcases two Midwestern pickers — Wolfe and Fritz — who travel across America in search of rare artifacts and treasures they can buy to sell in their antique shop.