“An honor to be a part of it:” Packers WR Jordy Nelson reflects on 9 seasons with Green Bay as 10th begins

GREEN BAY — Before Green Bay looks forward to the game against Atlanta Sunday, September 17th, FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren got a last take on the victory over the Seahawks in the regular-season opener on Sunday, September 10th with Packers’ wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Van Vooren: “When we think of Packers’ wide receivers — Donald Driver, Sterling Sharpe, James Lofton and Jordy Nelson. How does that feel?”

Nelson: “It’s crazy. Obviously there is a lot of history here in this building that we are standing in right now. It’s an honor to be a part of it. It’s an honor to win a Super Bowl and build on that history. When you play here nine, 10 seasons — 10 years with one of the great quarterbacks like Aaron, you are going to be put in situations to have numbers. It’s an honor to be mentioned with those guys. Obviously I played with Donald. Those guys — Donald, Greg and James meant a lot to me. Ruvell Martin as a young guy that came in here. They taught me a lot — allowed me to develop. I never had to get thrown into the fire and I’m reaping those benefits now from what they taught me and the work I put in.”

Van Vooren: “I remember when you came in, Ruvell Martin and all those guys, that was really a close receiver group. It’s changed over the years and is still a close receiver group. That’s an interesting dynamic to change the faces so often and yet lean so much on each other. Where does that come from?”

Nelson: “Just leadership. It’s been passed down. I told the young guys when they came in for OTAs. Obviously my job right now is to continue to play and make plays, but it’s also to set up for the future. That’s kind of my legacy now. Obviously what I’m doing on the field — but it goes past that and being a leader. You want the receivers group to be great once you’re gone as well, and I think a lot of that is what we are teaching them — trying to get them to understand the game, understand our offense. So when we are gone, it stays the way it’s been. When Donald and Greg left, we are still being productive and obviously the quarterback has a lot to do with that, but we feel confident with what we are doing and we want to pass it on down.”

Van Vooren: “Do you remember, you remember when you where drafted, but do you remember the kind of the word out there, ‘the Packers don’t need another wide receiver.’ And to see what has happened in your career, how do you process all that?”

Nelson: “I do remember that, absolutely, and you come in here and you wonder why. There’s all those veteran guys but, I think that is something that you can never have too many of them, especially the way we play and the quarterback that we have. Even what they had before I got here , or before Aaron started playing with Brett, so you always want the playmakers, and when you can get a good one, I’m not saying that I was a good one at the time, but it’s one of those things that they always take the best player available and you see that and it turns out, so I’m thankful to be here for 10 years. It’s been great for my family, great for my career and everything we’ve built so I hope it just continues.”

Van Vooren: “Well the quarterback you mentioned, my last question for you would be about him and his continuing ability draw other teams off-sides or catch them with 12 men. This league is so exposed now. There is so much scouting. Is it amazing that he’s still able to do that against a team that does know what you are trying to do? It happened again (Sunday) frequently.”

Nelson: “Absolutely. I mean sometimes you can’t handle it. He will get us in practice. It’s just the way he can say it, the way his voice is. You have to be prepared for it. He actually even called his own shot in the last one in the four-minute when he threw the long one and it ended up getting intercepted, but obviously we knew we had the off-sides but he told us in the huddle,’ hold your water. We are going to get them right here.’ He knows the situation. It seems like he always times it up just right to get it and we try make it work on the outside once they do.”

The Packers beat the Seahawks 17-9. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia vs. the Falcons Sunday, September 17th.