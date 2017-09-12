× Canadian gets jail time for biting girl at Green Day concert

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Canadian man who bit a 14-year-old girl on her right breast during a Green Day concert in Portland, Oregon, last month has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Joel Dauncey of Vancouver pleaded no contest Monday to misdemeanor harassment of a sexual or intimate body part.

Court documents say the teen told police she was dancing next to her mother at the Aug. 2 concert when a stranger bit her. She rated the pain as “3” on a 1-10 scale.

A woman working at the concert told police that Dauncey had been cut off from buying alcohol. The worker said she witnessed the bite.

The 34-year-old man told investigators he does not remember the incident.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Dauncey made no statement at his sentencing.