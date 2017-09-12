Caught on camera: Small plane crashes in Plainville, Connecticut; lands in parking lot

PLAINVILLE, Connecticut — A small plane crashed in Plainville on Monday morning, according to federal officials.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration a fixed wing single engine Cessna “veered off of Runway 2 at the Robertson Field Airport” around 11:30 a.m. The plane veered into the Carling Technologies parking lot.

The Plainville Fire Department said there were no injuries associated with the incident.

Crews were looking into a small fuel leak, due to the downed plane.

Cessna belongs to Interstate Aviation Inc., which is based out of Robertson Airport.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.