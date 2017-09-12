Construction update: Blue panels now being installed on Oak Creek IKEA

OAK CREEK — IKEA announced on Tuesday, September 12th steel framing has progressed far enough that installation of the iconic blue composite panels has begun on its future Oak Creek store. Installing the blue panels is a construction milestone keeping the store on track to open Summer 2018.

Until the store opens, local customers can shop at the closest IKEA stores: Chicago-area IKEA Bolingbrook and IKEA Schaumburg, and Twin Cities-area IKEA Bloomington, MN; or online at IKEA-USA.com.

The 290,000-square-foot future IKEA Oak Creek and its approximately 1,000 parking spaces will be built on 29 acres at the northwestern corner of Interstate 94 and Drexel Avenue, approximately 12 miles south of downtown Milwaukee. IKEA has contracted with Pepper Construction to build the project, and store plans reflect the same unique architectural design for which IKEA stores are known worldwide.

250 workers will join the IKEA family when the store opens. Opportunities will be available next year for candidates interested in working at this employer of choice in home furnishings sales, interior design, customer service, safety and security, cashiers, goods flow, receiving, warehouse and replenishment. Also, IKEA Oak Creek will offer nearly 50 food service opportunities in its Restaurant, Swedish Food Market, Exit Bistro and coworker cafeteria.