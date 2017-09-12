Florida east coast may have power back by Sunday

Florida’s largest utility says much of the state’s east coast could have power back by Sunday, but other areas could take 10 days or more.

Rob Gould, vice president and chief communications officer for Florida Power & Light, said Tuesday that the utility expects to have power on for most customers along the state’s eastern coast by the end of this weekend.

Gould said it would take until the end of Sept. 22 to restore power along the state’s western coast where the damage was much more severe. He did say that some areas hit by tornadoes or flooding may take longer.

FPL says that 2.8 million homes and businesses are without power throughout its service area as of Tuesday.

Utility officials say they have nearly 20,000 workers helping with the restoration effort. FPL says it has gotten crews from as far away as Canada to California.