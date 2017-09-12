“It’s bigger than sports:” FAU thanks Wisconsin for their hospitality during Hurricane Irma

MADISON — The Florida Atlantic Owls are extending thanks to the Wisconsin Badgers for their hospitality this past weekend, while their state was faced with the devastation of Hurricane Irma.

As Irma battered down on South Florida Saturday, September 9th, the Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Florida Atlantic Owls at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The Badgers won 31-14.

Although the focus was on football Saturday, Irma was still on the minds of many. After the storm passed, FAU football posted to their Instagram on Monday, thanking the Badgers for their warm welcome over the weekend.

Now that Irma has passed, we have to thank Wisconsin for their hospitality. Your department and fans are some of the best. Thank You. A post shared by Florida Atlantic Football (@fau_football) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

The Badgers responded, tweeting FAU’s post with the caption, “It’s bigger than sports” with the hashtag “#OwlsUp.”

Our home is your home, @FloridaAtlantic. We’re here to help in any way we can. https://t.co/ALFY8Ld8Ke — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) September 11, 2017

Now that’s great sportsmanship.