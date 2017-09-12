Kohl’s donates additional $1M to American Red Cross for hurricane relief

MENOMONEE FALLS — In the wake of Hurricane Irma, Kohl’s announced on Tuesday, September 12th that it is donating an additional $1 million to provide support in the relief and recovery efforts from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

In total, this brings Kohl’s donation to the American Red Cross to $2 million.

Kohl’s indicated in a news release it will also continue to provide financial assistance to associates who have been directly and significantly impacted by the storms.

Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s chairman, CEO and president issued the following statement:

“With several storms impacting our country, it’s more important than ever that Kohl’s lend our support to the American Red Cross. Our hearts are with our associates and all of the families impacted, as they work to recover. We know these affected communities will come back stronger than ever.”

In addition to financial contributions, Kohl’s is encouraging its associates to volunteer in support of relief efforts through Kohl’s volunteer program.