Mayville man caught kicking muskrat against brick building; charged with felony

DODGE COUNTY — A 24-year-old man from Mayville has been charged with a felony count of mistreatment of animals, and disorderly conduct after officials say he violently kicked a young muskrat up against a brick building.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer with the Mayville Police Department witnessed 24-year-old Brandon Post, who the officer knew through prior police contacts, chase a small animal — later determined to be a muskrat — across the street near South Main and Horicon Streets on May 14th.

The complaint states the officer observed Post follow the animal into an alley and violently kick the muskrat several times, as well as kick the animal against the side of a brick building.

When the officer approached Post, the complaint states he was stepping on the muskrat, and it appeared to be struggling to get out from Post’s foot. The officer estimated the muskrat was young, less than a year old.

The criminal complaint states the muskrat attempted to crawl away using only its front legs, and remained approximately five feet away from where it was hurt.

“The muskrat could not move from the area due to the damage that was done to it by Post’s actions,” the criminal complaint says.

Post stated he was with a group of people when they saw the muskrat. He told officials he chased the animal because some of the people were afraid of it. The complaint states Post said he had no reason to beat the muskrat. Officials stated Post had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer took the muskrat — which was barely breathing — to a grassy area by the river where they fired one round of their department issued service pistol, and killed the animal.