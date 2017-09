× Medical examiner investigates death of baby near 50th and Locust

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating the death of a baby near 50th and Locust in Milwaukee.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of death or the age of the child.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, September 13th.

MCMEO responding to an infant death in the 2800 blk of N. 50 St. Autopsy tomorrow. No further info to be released. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) September 12, 2017

