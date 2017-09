× Medical Examiner: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed near Highway 59 at 103rd Street

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred early Tuesday morning, September 12th.

Police say a vehicle hit a male pedestrian who was walking near Highway 59 and 103rd Street around midnight.

No additional details have been released.

