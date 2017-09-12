“Meet live cockroaches:” Get up close and personal with creepy, crawly creatures — but where?

MILWAUKEE -- This weekend is your chance to get up close and personal with all sorts of creepy, crawly creatures. Perhaps too close. Carl spent the morning at the Wehr Nature Center with a preview of Bug Day.

About Bug Day (website)

Do you enjoy seeing monarch butterflies? Do your grandchildren count the spots on ladybugs? Are your kids curious about the natural world around them? Explore the wonderful world of invertebrates at Wehr Nature Center’s Bug Day celebration! Show, Tell, and Touch displays will include live invertebrates found throughout Wisconsin and across the globe.

Invertebrates are overlooked and under-appreciated but, they are essential pollinators, decomposers, food for critters (and people), and so much more. Learn how insects help us and how you can help the insects at Bug Day 2017.