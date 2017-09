× Police: 3 flee vehicle after crash during pursuit near Locust and Pierce

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after a stolen vehicle crashed during a pursuit Tuesday night, September 12th.

The crash happened near Locust and Pierce.

Police said three suspects fled the stolen vehicle after the crash. It’s unclear at this point whether they’re in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.