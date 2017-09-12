Racine man accused of assaulting woman, wanted to take “his place back as number one”

KENOSHA — A 47-year-old Racine man is accused of sexually assaulting a 42-year-old woman, who used to be his girlfriend. The accused is Corie Hargrove.

Hargrove faces the following criminal counts:

Second degree sexual assault

False imprisonment

Strangulation and suffocation

Disorderly conduct

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged crime happened on Sunday, September 3rd at a motel in the Village of Somers. The complaint indicates Hargrove came to the motel “uninvited” to talk with the woman and take “his place back as number one.”

The woman told police Hargrove began pressuring her for sex — and she did not want to. Eventually, the complaint indicates Hargrove assaulted the woman “with her trying to fight him off of her.”

After the alleged assault, the complaint indicates the woman wanted Hargrove to leave. He would not. She “walked toward the door and tried to get past the defendant out of the room,” the complaint says. But Hargrove apparently “held his body against the door” so she could not leave. Eventually, the complaint says Hargrove wrapped his fingers around the woman’s neck and “his thumbs were pressing on her windpipe and she was unable to breathe for about a minute because the defendant cut off her air supply.”

The complaint indicates when investigators spoke to Hargrove about this incident, he denied the assault. He “admitted using cocaine but stated that he used it” with the woman. He told investigators he believed the woman “would falsely accused him of ‘this’ due to ‘jealously’ and ‘anger issues.'”

The woman maintained “this was an incident of non-consensual sexual assault.”

Cash bond of $20,000 for Hargrove. He is due back in court on Thursday, September 14th.