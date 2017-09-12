The end of an era: BMO Harris Bradley Center officials unveil plans for 30th and final season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This year marks an important part of Milwaukee history: the final season at the BMO Harris Bradley Center -- as the new Bucks arena goes up next door.

"Probably everybody in our community has some special moment that they recall from the center," said Steve Costello, BMO Harris Bradley Center president.

After 30 years of all-star concerts and basketball games, Bradley Center officials and city leaders Tuesday, September 12th shared their favorite moments.

"I was sitting right there when Brandon Jennings, in his 7th game in the NBA, about two years out of high school, hit 55 points in three quarters," said Milwaukee Co. Executive Chris Abele.

They also looked back fondly on the memory of Jane Bradley Pettit. The Bradley Center was built in 1988, thanks to her generosity.

"One of the things that I always respected about Jane, and that she always talked about, was the people's building," said Ted Kellner, BMO Harris Bradley Center chairman.

The new Bucks arena passed the halfway mark for construction in July, and the last season at the Bradley Center will be filled with excitement.

Center officials announced that Cirque du Soleil will perform in March of 2018 -- adding to a lineup that already includes Katy Perry, Guns N' Roses, Janet Jackson and many other acts -- plus Bucks and Marquette basketball.

"There are a lot of great moments left and this will be a very fun year," said Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Bucks president.

A series of public open houses are also planned, along with a season-long fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $200,000. The money will go to 16 local charitable organizations.

"We are honored that the center has chosen to use the final season to celebrate the legacy of my grandmother," said Sarah Zimmerman, BMO Harris Bradley Center board member and granddaughter of Jane Bradley Pettit.

The first free public open house at the Bradley Center will be held Saturday, October 7th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at the whole facility -- including locker rooms, suites and the scoreboard.