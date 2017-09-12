× Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down portion of Highway 164 in Waukesha County

WAUKEHSA COUNTY — All lanes remain closed on Highway 164 in Waukesha County due to an accident that happened late Monday night, September 11th.

It happened near Plainview Road around 11:20 p.m.

Alternate Route: Northbound traffic will head east on CTH VV to Town line Road. North on Town Line Road to CTH Q. West on CTH Q back to WIS 164. Southbound traffic will reverse these directions.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash.

#WaukeshaCo Both N/S lanes on WIS 164 @ Plainview Road, are closed due to a crash. Exit WIS 164 at CTH VV. @WisDOTsoutheast #UseAltRoute pic.twitter.com/KWx1VLo1eD — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) September 12, 2017

