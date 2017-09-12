How to donate to Salvation Army hurricane relief

Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down portion of Highway 164 in Waukesha County

Posted 7:09 am, September 12, 2017, by , Updated at 08:03AM, September 12, 2017

WAUKEHSA COUNTY — All lanes remain closed on Highway 164 in Waukesha County due to an accident that happened late Monday night, September 11th.

It happened near Plainview Road around 11:20 p.m.

Alternate Route: Northbound traffic will head east on CTH VV to Town line Road.  North on Town Line Road to CTH Q.  West on CTH Q back to WIS 164.  Southbound traffic will reverse these directions.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.