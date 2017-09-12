White House accuses Clinton of ‘reckless attacks’ in book

LIVE VIDEO: Watch testimony in trial of Anissa Weier in so-called Slenderman stabbing case
Posted 2:49 pm, September 12, 2017, by

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 05: Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles as she speaks at Rancho High School on May 5, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clinton said that any immigration reform would need to include a path to 'full and equal citizenship.' (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Restrictions

WASHINGTON — The White House is accusing former campaign rival Hillary Clinton of “propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she’s unsure if President Donald Trump will be reading “What Happened,” Clinton’s account of the 2016 campaign. She says the president is “pretty well-versed on what happened.”

Clinton’s book was released on Tuesday.

Sanders says Clinton “ran one of the most negative campaigns in history” and says it’s “sad” the last chapter of her public life will be defined by selling books with “false and reckless attacks.” Sanders did not elaborate or offer any specifics.

Clinton will be making a stop in Milwaukee to celebrate the release of the book. She’ll be at the riverside Theater Thursday, November 9th.