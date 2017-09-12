Wisconsin state Rep. Dale Kooyenga to run for state Senate

MADISON — Republican state Rep. Dale Kooyenga says he is running for state Senate next year.

Kooyenga said Tuesday he is running for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Leah Vukmir, of Brookfield. She is running for the U.S. Senate instead of seeking re-election to the state Senate.

Kooyenga had considered running for U.S. Senate but announced last week he was not going for it.

The state Senate district covers parts of Waukesha and Milwaukee counties. Vukmir did not face a Democratic opponent in 2014.

The conservative state Senate district includes three Assembly seats that are all represented by Republicans.

The 38-year-old Kooyenga was first elected to the Assembly in 2010. He is an accountant and lives in Brookfield.