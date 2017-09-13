7 new ‘parking meters’ in Milwaukee collect change for the city’s homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There are some new "parking meters" in Milwaukee, as part of the "Key to Change" initiative.

The seven key-shaped meters will collect change to help end chronic homelessness. The money will go towards Milwaukee County's Housing First project.

That program helps the homeless by providing them with the tools they need to get back on track.

"Give people a place to feel safe. Everyone. Not just some people -- and then provide them with the wraparound services that they need for rehabilitation, for job training, for job placement -- to feel like they also have a place in this community," Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown BID #21.

The meters can be found along Wisconsin Avenue from about Van Buren to 16th Street.

Washington, D.C., Denver, Indianapolis and Detroit are among the major cities launching similar initiatives.