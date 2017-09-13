“All blood types are currently needed:” Red Cross encourages blood, platelet donations

MILWAUKEE — As the American Red Cross responds to wildfires and historic hurricanes, eligible donors are reminded that giving blood or platelets during National Preparedness Month in September is one way to help ensure the Red Cross is prepared to respond to patient emergencies across the country every day.

According to a press release from the Red Cross, Hurricane Irma has forced the cancellation of dozens of Red Cross blood drives in the Southeast, resulting in more than 2,100 uncollected blood and platelet donations.

Natural disasters like hurricanes can disrupt blood drives and prevent donors from giving, but hospital patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions. Volunteer blood and platelet donors are the only source for blood products needed by hospital patients.

Individuals in parts of the country unaffected by Hurricane Irma are encouraged to give blood or platelets to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. All blood types are currently needed. Appointments can be made by using the Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and use RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Wisconsin:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

9/27/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould St

10/9/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

10/10/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

9/18/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 521, 220 W State St

Hustisford

9/19/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Lomira

9/18/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

9/28/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

10/11/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr

Watertown

9/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R

9/27/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

9/26/2017: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

9/29/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

Oakfield

9/15/2017: 1:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Oakfield High School, 250 East Church Street

Ripon

9/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ripon College, 300 Seward St

Rosendale

9/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

9/13/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Ixonia

9/14/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Firemans Hall, N8345 Park St

Jefferson

9/26/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Watertown

9/25/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

9/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

9/19/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Todd Wehr Center, 2001 Alford Park Drive

10/5/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St

_______________

Milwaukee

Milwaukee

9/12/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., US Bank Building, 777 E Wisconsin Aveune

9/21/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

9/22/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

9/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Two Park Plaza, 10850 W. Park Place

10/5/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

10/12/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park Office Building, 1555 N River Center Dr

South Milwaukee

9/29/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., South Milwaukee High School, 801 15th Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

9/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Fredonia

10/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

_______________

Racine

Waterford

10/2/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

10/10/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Kohler

10/3/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road

Plymouth

9/14/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Salem United Church of Christ, 217 Salem Dr

Sheboygan

9/15/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/22/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/6/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., IDEAS Academy, 830 Virginia Ave

10/6/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/13/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

9/18/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

10/12/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

Lake Geneva

9/29/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50

10/13/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

9/11/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater – Esker Hall, 420 N Prairie St

9/27/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitewater Armory, 146 W North St

_______________

Washington

Jackson

9/25/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

9/15/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

Butler

10/2/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Butler Public Library, 12808 W Hampton Ave

Merton

10/2/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road

Mukwonago

9/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Ct

Nashotah

9/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Nashotah House Theological Seminary – Refectory, 2777 Mission Rd

New Berlin

9/11/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Marsh & McLennan Agency, 2725 S. Moorland Road

9/25/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cleveland Pub & Grill, 14000 W. Cleveland Avenue

Pewaukee

9/14/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/21/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/21/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

9/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., ClearPath Connections, 1251 E Wisconsin Ave

9/28/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/5/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd

10/12/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

10/3/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

9/14/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave

10/2/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., New Tribes Bible Institute, 915 North Hartwell Avenue

More information about how the Red Cross is responding to hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the western wildfires and other disasters is available at redcross.org.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.