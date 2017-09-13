“Band together to help:” We Energies crews headed to Georgia to restore power after Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- More than 30 We Energies workers are on their way to Georgia to assist with power restoration efforts following Hurricane Irma. This is in addition to the 100 contract employees We Energies previously released for restoration efforts.

It's a call to service close to the heart of We Energies' and WPS' president, Kevin Fletcher, a Georgia native.

"Thank you again, be very careful from the bottom of my heart, and all of my family and friends," said Fletcher.

The 34-person contingency of line mechanics and support staff is from all over Wisconsin. They left the Racine Service Center Wednesday morning, September 13th -- expecting to be gone for up to three weeks.

"They'll do whatever it takes to help the folks down south get their lights back on," said We Energies spokesperson Kathy Schulze.

Many have been in disaster zones before -- responding to Super Storm Sandy on the East Coast.

"Organized chaos shall we say," said Gary Staral, Sr. Operations Supervisor, We Energies.

They know what to expect and still want to help.

"All utilities band together to help each other in times of crisis," said Staral.

And they're off! Our crews are headed to Georgia to help restore power in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Safe travels. pic.twitter.com/IfG1mjrq1u — We Energies (@we_energies) September 13, 2017

Even if it means missing their families.

Kevin Rudnik's is taking his four-year-old daughter's stuffed animals with him.

"She was very, very sad, she started packing up all kinds of toys and she wanted me to give them to kids out there," said Kevin Rudnick, We Energies.

But pride in their work and the desperate need for their skills, is sending this group on a mission to help.

"It is a great sense of accomplishment," said Staral.