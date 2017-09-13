“This is ridiculous:” Dead dog found abandoned in locked kennel on Little Menomonee River Parkway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- It's an oasis for those that live on the west side of Milwaukee -- which is why one couple, Dan and Therese Nelson, said they are disturbed by what they discovered on the Little Menomonee River Parkway Tuesday morning, September 12th.

"I was on my way to work and saw a dog kennel with a pink blanket on it," said Dan Nelson.

Dan said he pulled over to check out what was inside the kennel and noticed a foul odor coming from the cage.

"Both of the latches on the kennel were latched," said Dan.

Dan found a dead dog -- covered by a sheet. He said he suspects it was a puppy, possibly a lab breed.

"I couldn't even be near the dog it smelled so bad," said Therese Nelson.

A picture shows the kennel being watched by a park ranger before it was removed from the parkway.

The couple said this is the last straw. They said they've noticed over time more and more items dumped on the parkway -- something they've tried to document.

"We've seen beds, box spring mattresses, recliners, abandoned, stripped down boats," said Therese.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources confirmed for FOX6 News they are aware of and investigating at least one abandoned boat in the parkway. Dan and Therese said the parkway offers more than just scenery for the community.

"It's a beautiful parkway. You have the archery range. You have the trails behind the archery range. You have the bike trails," said Therese.

The couple said they called police, the humane society, the county parks system and DNR but due to their schedules, they couldn't stick around to see which agency removed the dog.

"This is ridiculous. This is a public area. Families come here. Enough is enough," said Dan.

They said they feel for the deceased animal, and feel it's their duty to stick up for their beloved parkway.

FOX6 News has reached out to the county parks system for comment on the incident. We're waiting to hear back. The couple said they are trying to spread the word on the dumping through social media to maybe inspire others to help keep the park clean.